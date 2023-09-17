Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,864 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

