Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,008 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $38,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $73.63. 2,711,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,465. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

