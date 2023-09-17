Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,654 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 244,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,523. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $26.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

