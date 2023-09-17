Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.7% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,128,000. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,106,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,688,000 after buying an additional 211,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after buying an additional 175,775 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. 412,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,453. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.27.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

