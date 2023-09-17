Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,200,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,709,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,205,406. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

