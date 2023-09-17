Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. 4,818,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average of $122.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

