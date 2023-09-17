Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

SEIC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. 1,300,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,167. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,772,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,974 shares of company stock worth $11,985,102. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

