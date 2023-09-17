Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDY. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 364.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RDY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.85. 224,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.67 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.4877 dividend. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

