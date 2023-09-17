Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 186,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.5% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Dravo Bay LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.46. 515,529 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

