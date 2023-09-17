Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $25.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $596.66. 2,841,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $676.11 and a 200 day moving average of $672.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $235.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6281 per share. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

