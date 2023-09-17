Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,674 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $19,372,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 965.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,724,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,824. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

