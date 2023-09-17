Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TIM by 620.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of TIM by 2,838.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 30.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIMB. TheStreet raised TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TIM from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TIM from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

NYSE TIMB traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 396,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. Tim S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

