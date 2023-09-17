Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $388.26. 2,472,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $396.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.88.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.69, for a total value of $78,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,146.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

