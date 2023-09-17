Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.0% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VTI traded down $2.63 on Friday, reaching $221.03. 2,639,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,840. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31. The company has a market cap of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

