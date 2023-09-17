Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $859,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,387,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,037,938,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $15.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $575.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,941,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,255. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.56 and its 200-day moving average is $438.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

