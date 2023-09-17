JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in August

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,000 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 532,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDLGF opened at $1.58 on Friday. JD Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

JD Logistics Company Profile

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as consulting services.

