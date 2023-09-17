John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Purchased by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on JBT. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JBT traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 592,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $427.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.