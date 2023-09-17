JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Shares Down 1.2%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $60.58. 135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) by 5,100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

