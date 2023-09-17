JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 3,170

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,170 ($39.67) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Investec upgraded Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($36.67) to GBX 2,960 ($37.04) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($36.48) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Relx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Relx

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

NYSE:RELX opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.27. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Relx’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.