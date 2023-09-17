JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGSPY. HSBC downgraded shares of Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $85.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from Kingspan Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

