JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3,395.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 650.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

JMOM opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.