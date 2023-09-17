JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the August 15th total of 91,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

JX Luxventure Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of JXJT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.23. 4,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,551. JX Luxventure has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62.

Institutional Trading of JX Luxventure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 22.24% of JX Luxventure as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About JX Luxventure

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

