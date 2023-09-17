Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Shares of KALU opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 122.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $56.79 and a 12-month high of $97.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.21 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 488.89%.

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 540.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

