Kaman Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.
Kaman has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Kaman to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Kaman Stock Performance
NYSE:KAMN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $588.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on KAMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaman in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Kaman by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kaman by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Kaman by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
