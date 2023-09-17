Kathmere Capital Management LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $283.46 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

