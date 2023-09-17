Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $160.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

