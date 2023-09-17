Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 21 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

ORLY opened at $930.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $943.90 and a 200 day moving average of $911.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

Get Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.