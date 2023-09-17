Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 869 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $221.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

