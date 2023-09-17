Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 67,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 48.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK opened at $24.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile



Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

