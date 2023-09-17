Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $32.85 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

