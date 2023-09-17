Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $13,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,682,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,096,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,498 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $5,156,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 113,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth $4,771,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,530,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $50.01 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

