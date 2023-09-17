Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $24.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 3.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $24,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $143.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

