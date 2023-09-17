Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after purchasing an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hershey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 369,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $212.36 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $206.69 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus decreased their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.11.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

