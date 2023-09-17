Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

