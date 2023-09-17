Kathmere Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock worth $16,085,453 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $196.19 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.11 and a 1 year high of $198.78. The stock has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.59 and its 200-day moving average is $179.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

