Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 12,965 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.36 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

