Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 301 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.38.

Adobe Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $530.08 and a 200 day moving average of $442.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.