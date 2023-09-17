Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 4,685 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,281 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 896,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,886,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.