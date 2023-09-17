Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 7,079 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS:PTLC opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

