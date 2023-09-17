Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 987,758 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 97.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,758 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,741,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 367,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 247,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,683,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $27.26 on Friday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.