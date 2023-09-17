Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,945

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($26.91) to GBX 1,945 ($24.34) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYYWF

Keywords Studios Price Performance

About Keywords Studios

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.