Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,945

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($26.91) to GBX 1,945 ($24.34) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
