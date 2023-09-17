Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.07. 28,400,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,844,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

