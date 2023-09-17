Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $38,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

