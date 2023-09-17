Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $450.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $403.50.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $409.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $240.35 and a 52-week high of $424.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total transaction of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.82, for a total value of $1,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,117 shares in the company, valued at $115,727,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock worth $3,146,439. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

