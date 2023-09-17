KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Short Interest Up 18.5% in August

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 964,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,571,088,000 after acquiring an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after buying an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,999,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $454.22 on Friday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $438.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 22.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

