KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading Down 0.5%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $30.33. 157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.47.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,831,000.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Company Profile

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

