Kwmg LLC Acquires 8,787 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 49,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 55,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $34.07 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $192.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

