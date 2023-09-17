Kwmg LLC Buys New Shares in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPRO. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5,802.0% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 401,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $11,072,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 486.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 142,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $4,095,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth about $2,745,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of UPRO opened at $46.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $25.94 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

About ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

