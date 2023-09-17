L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L Catterton Asia Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LCAA stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.55 million, a PE ratio of 531.25 and a beta of 0.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

