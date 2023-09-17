Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.08 billion-$12.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.16 billion. Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $201.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.30. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.